Water main break floods street, damages cars in Long Island City, Queens

The main broke on Vernon Boulevard at Queens Plaza South just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
It flooded one block, with a water-sewage mix flowing into parked cars.
The vehicles were parked overnight along the adjacent Queensbridge Houses.
Some residents of the city-run apartment complex said they woke up to no water.
MORE NEWS | Father seen in disturbing video at NYC subway stop identified
One vehicle driving on Vernon Boulevard stopped in the water, and the driver had to be helped by firefighters.
DEP crews responded and shut off water to the area as they evaluated the main.
Buses were detoured around the water main.
Q102 and Q103 buses were detoured in both directions due to the break.
Q102 service has since resumed.
ALSO READ | NYPD officer stable after being shot in back in Bronx; suspect in custody
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip