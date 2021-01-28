Water main break floods street, damages cars in Long Island City, Queens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A water main break flooded a block of Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City, damaging cars parked overnight.

The main broke on Vernon Boulevard at Queens Plaza South just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

It flooded one block, with a water-sewage mix flowing into parked cars.

The vehicles were parked overnight along the adjacent Queensbridge Houses.

Some residents of the city-run apartment complex said they woke up to no water.

One vehicle driving on Vernon Boulevard stopped in the water, and the driver had to be helped by firefighters.

DEP crews responded and shut off water to the area as they evaluated the main.

Buses were detoured around the water main.

Q102 and Q103 buses were detoured in both directions due to the break.

Q102 service has since resumed.

