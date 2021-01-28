Water main break floods street, damages cars in Long Island City, Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10074706" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An adult male was caught on video physically and verbally abusing two children on a subway platform at the Fordham Road Train Station in the Bronx.

The suspect ran as police pulled over. Officers gave chase, and he turned and fired four times, striking the officer once in the lower back, just below his protective vest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A water main break flooded a block of Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City, damaging cars parked overnight.The main broke on Vernon Boulevard at Queens Plaza South just after 4 a.m. Thursday.It flooded one block, with a water-sewage mix flowing into parked cars.The vehicles were parked overnight along the adjacent Queensbridge Houses.Some residents of the city-run apartment complex said they woke up to no water.One vehicle driving on Vernon Boulevard stopped in the water, and the driver had to be helped by firefighters.DEP crews responded and shut off water to the area as they evaluated the main.Buses were detoured around the water main.Q102 and Q103 buses were detoured in both directions due to the break.Q102 service has since resumed.----------