Hoboken public schools closed Tuesday due to large water main break

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Public schools in Hoboken will be closed Tuesday after a large water main broke on Monday.

The city remains in a state of emergency and drivers are advised to avoid southwest Hoboken.

A construction crew working on an unrelated project mistakenly struck a water main, a 16-inch pipe, on Observer Highway and Madison Street, sending jets of water streaming into streets, snarling traffic and forcing pedestrians to tip toe around the water.

Overnight, the city's water feed was transitioned from the Jersey City water feed to the Weehawken feed.

Officials say water is safe to drink, but residents living in buildings on higher floors may continue to have low to no water pressure.

On Monday, the Hoboken Public School District had an emergency 1 p.m. dismissal with no Passport to Learning and no after-school activities other than the Boys Basketball State Final Game at Newark Tech, according to a district spokesperson.

Newark Street was closed from Grove Street to Henderson Street while crews work to restore water pressure.

Veolia Water North Jersey, which provides water to several counties including Hudson County, said that the winter storm would make conditions at the repair site more challenging, but insisted that work would continue until service is restored.

Hoboken businesses, like salons, gyms, and restaurants, without running water, were ordered by the Health Department to remain closed.

Water will be available at seven locations starting at 4:30 p.m.

HUMC

220 Adams Street

221 Jackson Street

Fox Hills

4th and Harrison Streets

Columbian Towers

Stevens' Wesley Howe Center

Eyewitness News was there as people braved the blustery wind from the incoming snow storm to fill up.

Ralph Gallo doesn't have water at his Hoboken apartment. He lives in a building with senior citizens and filled up several five gallon jugs.

"I don't have water neither, but I have some at home but I'm trying to make sure the elderly people get what they need," Hoboken resident Gallo said.

All drivers entering Hoboken via Jersey Avenue were being re-routed south on Grove Street while work on the main continues.

There is no boil water advisory in effect. Commuters should expect delays in the area.

