Montclair, Glen Ridge declare water emergency after massive water main break

Montclair and Glen Ridge have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley, New Jersey last Wednesday.

NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two communities in New Jersey have declared water emergencies following a massive 74-inch water main break in Nutley last Wednesday.

Montclair and Glen Ridge are now asking people to stop using water unless it's essential.

It's all following a large water main break in Nutley that affected water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic Counties.

Bloomfield issued a boil water advisory, and Newark advised residents on Friday that they may experience low water pressure or no water as a result of this incident.

In a statement, the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission said the problem began Wednesday.

But neighbors told Eyewitness News otherwise.

"On Monday we are woken up in the middle of the night to move our cars, and then it took them," said Bill Wexler.

