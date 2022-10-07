Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties

NUTLEY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.

NewsCopter 7 was over the break on Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley after 6 a.m. Friday.

Newark has advised residents in the East Ward and lower South Ward that the break could affect water service.

Bloomfield has a boil water advisory for the entire town.

Glen Ridge also advised residents they may experience low or no water pressure.

Nutley residents can expect road closures and detours on Bloomfield Avenue, from Centre Street to Church Street, as authorities make repairs.

The water main is operated by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission.

