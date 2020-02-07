Wind, storms bring down trees, power lines across New York area

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Severe weather is pummeling the Tri-State Friday, with strong winds downing trees and power lines immediately after heavy thunderstorms moved through the area.New Jersey bore the brunt of the storm, with reports of trees down in in Fair Lawn, Bayonne, Sayreville and Watchung.In Colts Neck, Route 34 was shut down due to trees and wires down across the roadway.New Jersey Transit suspended all service on the Montclair Boonton, Morris & Essex, and Gladstone branches after a tree branch came down onto overhead near Newark Broad Street.Morris & Essex and Gladstone Branch rail service has since resumed with 90-minute delays in both directions, while the Montclair Boonton line remains suspended.NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St, NJ Transit bus/light rail and private carriers.On Long Island, there were reports of a utility pole and multiple trees down on Middle Neck Road in Thomaston, including one on a car.In New York City, there were reports of two instances in which women hit by falling debris. Luckily, neither was seriously injured.Authorities said construction debris fell on a woman at Jerome Avenue and Minerva Place in the Bronx, while another woman was hit by falling debris from a tree on Newkirk Avenue and East 31st in Brooklyn.The NYC Ferry Rockaway route was suspended until further notice.The New York City Emergency Management Department advised New Yorkers to prepare for gusty winds lasting through about 7 p.m., with damaging winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected, leading to the potential for property damage and power outages."With the gusty winds we are expecting this afternoon, we want you to take precautionary measures to secure your property," NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said. "Bring in any loose, lightweight objects like garbage cans, potted plants, or lawn furniture that can be easily blown away. We advise you to give yourself extra travel time, exercise caution, adhere to any travel restrictions, and use mass transit where possible."The Department of Buildings issued a weather advisory to remind property owners, contractors, and crane operators to take precautionary measures and secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment during the high winds expected.The DOB will perform random spot-check inspections of construction sites around the city, and if sites are not secured, the department will take immediate enforcement action issuing violations and Stop Work Orders where necessary.The MTA issued a ban on all for empty tractor-trailers, tandem trailers, piggyback trailers, dual trailers and multiple trailers from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the Verrazzano-Narrows, Robert F. Kennedy, Throgs Neck, and Bronx-Whitestone bridges.Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes and allow for extra travel time.--To prepare for a possible power outage, charge cell phone batteries, gather supplies, and turn your refrigerator and freezer to a colder setting. If you lose power, items that need refrigeration will stay cooler for longer.--If your power goes out, disconnect or turn off appliances that would otherwise turn on automatically when service is restored. If several appliances start up at once, the electric circuits may overload.--Make sure your flashlights and any battery-operated radios or televisions are working. Keep extra batteries.--If you lose power and have a disability, access and functional needs or use Life Sustaining Equipment (LSE) and need immediate assistance, dial 911.--If a tree-related emergency occurs during this time, please call 911.--Do not use generators indoors.----------