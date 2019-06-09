1 dead and several injured after crane collapses over apartment during Dallas storms

DALLAS, Texas -- At least one person is dead after a crane collapse in Dallas amid severe thunderstorms.According to Dallas' fire rescue, six people were injured. Two are in critical condition, three people were seriously injured and one person suffered a minor injury.Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told the Dallas Morning News that the crane fell into a downtown apartment building Sunday afternoon as strong winds, heavy rain and hail battered parts of North Texas.The victims' names were not immediately available.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area until 7 p.m. Sunday, warning of heavy rain, damaging gusts, and large hail. It also issued a flood advisory for parts of the region until 5 p.m.The weather service says winds could exceed 70 miles per hour. At Dallas Love Field airport, WFAA-TV reports gusts damaged a hangar door and part of the roof at a Southwest Airlines maintenance facility.