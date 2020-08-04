Isaias Impact: Widespread damage and power outages across Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6358190" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sam Ryan reports from Suffolk County as crews work to restore power

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Some 108,000 remained without power on Long Island Thursday after Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage, downing trees and power lines and leaving almost half of PSEG's 1.1 million customers in the dark at the peak of the outages.The hardest-hit area on the North Shore is Glen Cove, where half of residents still do not have power."We have not seen or heard a PSEG truck anywhere," Glen Cove resident Sandy Schlimer said. "My mom is 87. We're in a hot house. I'm all electric. I had to throw out everything in the fridge and the freezer this morning."Schlimer's neighbor Amy Peters said that following Superstorm Sandy, homes on Harwood Drive East were without power for 14 days."We're praying that doesn't happen again," she said. "They keep saying tomorrow, tomorrow, and every day we check, and it's tomorrow again."PSEG officials said 2,000 crews are working 16-hour shifts to restore power to customers on Long Island. Power has been restored, they said, to 440,000 customers.Officials estimate 85% of customers will be back online by the end of the day Friday.On Wednesday, officials with PSEG said the majority of customers would have power by the end of Thursday. PSEG said it hopes to have all customers back online by Saturday."The amount of debris is mountainous," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said, credited the DPW for their many hours of work to help keep roads clear. "Our DPW crews are getting it done."Almost all county roads are cleared, she said, but several traffic lights are out across the county. Drivers should treat those intersections as a four-way stop."Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible," PSEG said in a statement. "Crews will work to restore critical facilities first, followed by outages affecting the largest number of customers, and then address outages affecting small numbers of individual customers."In Hempstead, the town supervisor ranks the damage right up there with Superstorm Sandy."You know what with trees down, we are comparable with Sandy right now," Don Clavin said. "We didn't get the rain or flooding, but trees down, an enormous amount. We won't be surprised if we see 500-700 trees down."An 80-foot Oaktree came toppling down and destroyed one house in Manhasset, sending the owners running for their lives. Joe Bzezinski has lived here on Crab Apple Road for the last 27 years and said he has never seen anything like this."I grabbed my wife, and we ran out of the house with the clothes on our back," he said. "And that was it."Fortunately, neither was injured, but the house and others in different spots in Flower Hill and Manhasset have huge trees ripped from the roots, some sitting right next to other homes with no damage.George Mueger, of Huntington, helped his father clean their yard on Wednesday."Three trees came down, so it's going to be a lot to clean up," he said.Tim Joyce, of Huntington, said he expects to be without power for two to three days."Some of the neighbors have generators," he said. "Of course, we do not. So we've been doing the candlelight thing and cooked on the barbecue last night."PSEG said Isaias was one of the strongest storms to reach the service area in years. The Nassau County legislature announced on Thursday it will hold a hearing August 13 to question PSEG on its handling of the tropical storm.PSEG Long Island President Daniel Eichhorn fought back against claims that the utility was not prepared for the large tropical storm."Something that we expected and something that we think we planned well for," he said on Wednesday.Eichhorn said less than 24 hours after the storm, 57% of customers have had their power restored.He also responded to complaints that customers were unable to reach PSEG to report power outages, saying circuits with Verizon became overloaded with calls. He said eventually Verizon was able to increase the capacity of the circuits."The fact that customers could not contact us in no way has stopped us from restoration," Eichhorn said.Eichhorn said PSEG has 600,000 smart meters which were recently installed, so when the power goes out the company is aware of the outage.Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county's Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services department received a 400 percent increase in calls during the storm."Some of that is related to the communications issue, no doubt, that were experienced by PSEG where customers had a difficult time getting through or were unable to get through to report outages," he said.As of Thursday morning, cell phone service in some areas of Long Island, particularly on the North Shore, was not working. Some people had to drive around looking for cell phone signals.A spokesperson for Verizon said they've been working around the clock to resolve wireless issues around Long Island and have deployed portable network assets in areas with commercial power outages."We continue to look at all options available to ensure we can provide the service level our customers rely on," the spokesperson said.Governor Andrew Cuomo has also directed the state Public Service Department to investigate Verizon's preparation for the storm as well.The spokesperson for Verizon said the company looks forward to cooperating fully with the investigative commission.----------