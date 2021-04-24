accuweather

Pink moon: 1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky starting Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

1st supermoon of 2021 to rise Monday night

Get ready for the first supermoon of 2021!

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, April 26, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. ET.

It's the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, followed by another on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Warmer blend
Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day
4 major hurricanes forecast this Atlantic hurricane season
Zodiacal light, super pink moon and more events in April
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DMX memorial service: Monster truck leads procession of motorcycles
Woman arrested after police find stolen stormtrooper statue
Suspect wanted in unprovoked attack on Asian American man in NYC
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS 21 years ago
Police officer rescues woman from burning home on Long Island
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
Show More
SpaceX crew capsule successfully docks with ISS
Researchers emerge from cave after 40 days in isolation
How to watch this year's Oscar best picture nominees
Biden formally recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Everything to know about 2021 Oscars
More TOP STORIES News