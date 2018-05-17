VOLCANO

Dangerous volcanoes: Five of the most threatening active volcanos around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

There are 1,500 active volcanoes in the world, and these five pose some of the biggest threats to human life. (Marc Szeglat/AccuWeather)

There are 1,500 active volcanoes in the world, but these five pose some of the biggest threats to human life, according to AccuWeather.

Galeras is the most active volcano in Colombia. A city of nearly half a million residents sits on the mountain's eastern slope.

Sakurajima was a separate island until a 1914 eruption connected it to Japan's mainland. It sits near a city of more than 700,000 people.

Popocatepetl is just 35 miles away from Mexico City and the 18 million residents throughout the city's metro area.

Italy's Mt. Vesuvius famously destroyed Pompei and Herculaneum nearly 2,000 years ago. The region is now home to 3 million people.

Yellowstone may be home to stunning geothermal features, but a ticking time bomb lurks below. Its power can devastate half the United States.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathervolcanou.s. & worldjapanmexicosevere weatheraccuweather
VOLCANO
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
Hawaii lava bomb crashes through boat's roof, injures 23
Small explosions, seismic activity continues from Hawaii's Kilauea
Lava from Kilauea could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized pools
More volcano
WEATHER
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News