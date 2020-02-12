weather

AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings issued amid strong storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some heavy rain is moving through parts of the New York area sparking weather warnings.

A flash flood warning for Essex and Hudson counties in New Jersey until 1:45 p.m.

Clouds will limit temperatures on Wednesday while the risk for scattered storms continues.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 80.

Thursday
Warmer with a high of 88.

Friday

Hot and humid with a high of 86.

Saturday
A comfortable blend for July 4th. High 82.

Sunday
Sunny and warm with a high of 85.

Monday
Clouds to sun with a high of 88.

Tuesday
Sun to storms with a high of 86.



