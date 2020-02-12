weather

AccuWeather Alert: Gusty winds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be an AccuWeather Alert day with wind gusts of up to 55mph in some locations.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions and a high of 44.

Tuesday
Chilly choice. High 48.

Wednesday
Milder with a high of 57.

Thursday
Even milder. High 63.

Friday
Sunny and mild. High 65.

Saturday
Still mild with a high of 65.

Sunday
Sunny and mild with a high of 64.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Timeline: Snow develops near NYC as cold air moves in behind Zeta
10/29/12: Unforgettable images from Superstorm Sandy
WATCH: Eyewitness News 6 p.m. Digital Update
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search underway for driver who struck, killed bicyclist
EXCLUSIVE: Father of 8-year-old speaks after both shot by stray bullets
The Countdown: Trump, Biden criss-cross the country in final campaign push
Guardian Angels to patrol NYC streets on election night
Several locations shut down in NJ due to Halloween-related parties
Cops bust massive Halloween night warehouse party
Show More
Several homes catch fire after gas explosion in Nassau County
Passenger in livery cab shot, killed while stopped at red light in NYC
Rare asteroid discovered valued at $10 quintillion
Dad builds 50-foot pirate ship for daughter for Halloween
See the massive pumpkin carving a man paid for just to make people smile
More TOP STORIES News