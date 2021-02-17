weather

NYC Snow Forecast: How much to expect from the winter storm on Thursday

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories across New York City and other parts of the Tri-State area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another winter storm is expected to bring a fresh blanket of white across New York City, New Jersey, and other parts of the Tri-State.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island and other areas close to the city.

The snow is expected to begin around dawn or just prior on Thursday.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected during the first part of the storm into Thursday midday. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible.

There is the potential for a very snowy and difficult morning drive Thursday morning.

MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

The best chance for 6 inches of snow or more is interior New Jersey. A widespread of 5 to 9 inches is expected across the Tri-State.

The heaviest snow is expected to miss north of the City, and an icy mix is expected to reduce accumulations further south.

New York City has received nearly twice its normal seasonal snowfall to date with nearly 33.8 inches compared to a normal of 17.1 inches from Dec. 1 to Feb. 17.

Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.
