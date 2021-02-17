NYC Snow Forecast: How much to expect from the winter storm today

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island and other areas close to the city.
The snow is expected to arrive just after dawn Thursday, with a pause Thursday night then continuing with snow and a wintry mix overnight through Friday midday.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected during the first part of the storm on Thursday. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible.
MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
The best chance for 6 inches of snow or more is interior New Jersey. A widespread of 5 to 9 inches is expected across the Tri-State.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will likely miss north of the City. An icy mix is expected to reduce accumulations further south.
A lighter intensity snowy mix will linger well into Friday.
New York City has received nearly twice its normal seasonal snowfall to date with nearly 33.8 inches compared to a normal of 17.1 inches from Dec. 1 to Feb. 17.
