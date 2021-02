NYC Snow Forecast: How much to expect from the winter storm today

EMBED >More News Videos The snow is expected to arrive just after dawn Thursday, with a pause Thursday night then continuing with snow and a wintry mix overnight through Friday midday.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another winter storm will bring a fresh blanket of white across New York City, New Jersey, and other parts of the Tri-State. Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for New York City, Long Island and other areas close to the city.The snow is expected to arrive just after dawn Thursday, with a pause Thursday night then continuing with snow and a wintry mix overnight through Friday midday.Moderate to heavy snow is expected during the first part of the storm on Thursday. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible.The best chance for 6 inches of snow or more is interior New Jersey. A widespread of 5 to 9 inches is expected across the Tri-State.The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will likely miss north of the City. An icy mix is expected to reduce accumulations further south.A lighter intensity snowy mix will linger well into Friday.New York City has received nearly twice its normal seasonal snowfall to date with nearly 33.8 inches compared to a normal of 17.1 inches from Dec. 1 to Feb. 17.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app