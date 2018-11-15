AccuWeather Alert: Major snow storm blankets the New York area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4696053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has your AccuWeather forecast.

The first winter storm of the season dumped several inches of snow on New York City and the Tri-State area, bringing the evening commute to a standstill.Winter storm warnings extend across Westchester, Putnam and Rockland Counties in New York, parts of northern New Jersey and Connecticut where snowfall amounts have been bumped up into the 4 to 8-inch range.Winter weather advisories have been extended into New York City and Long Island for 2 to 5 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service, with the higher amounts generally farther away from the immediate coast.The snow came down hard at rates of 2-3 inches an hour at times, turning driving conditions dangerous and causing multiple accidents.Downed tree limbs from heavy wet snow and strong wind gusts added to the hazardous conditions.Snow will mix with sleet in New York City, Long Island and points south before turning to rain overnight.The storm may bring nothing but snow to areas far north and west of the city where amounts will be the highest.Leftover rain, sleet and snow will wind down Friday morning, before another chilly air mass moves in this weekend.----------