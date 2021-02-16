weather

AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for snow on Thursday in NYC and the Tri-State

Winter Storm Watch for parts of New York and New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another round of snow and mixed precipitation is headed our way on Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New York City and much of the Tri-State.

MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Heavy mixed precipitation possible starting late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning with accumulations of several inches possible.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Stay with Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Amy Freeze, and Jeff Smith for the latest on this wintry pattern from AccuWeather here and on Eyewitness News.

