AccuWeather Alert: Periods of snow, breezy

The combination of strong winds and snow have the potential to make conditions blizzard-like in the Tri-State area.
Slated to impact the Tri-State area starting Sunday evening and carrying all the way into early Tuesday, the major, long-duration winter storm is expected to bring 6"-12" to parts of the area, even in New York City, which could see up to 10 inches.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Sunday night through late Monday night for much of the area. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey. Strong winds for the city and the coast are possible, along with coastal flooding concerns.
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Windy and snowy with a high of 34.
Tuesday
Snow tapers. High 35.
Wednesday
Brighter and breezy with a high of 34.
Thursday
A bit milder. High of 38.
Friday
Clouder and mild with a high of 42.
Saturday
Chance of rain. High of 42.
Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.
