AccuWeather Alert: Periods of snow, breezy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Sunday it will be cold and we'll see increasing and thickening clouds throughout the day setting the stage for snow overnight.

The combination of strong winds and snow have the potential to make conditions blizzard-like in the Tri-State area.

Slated to impact the Tri-State area starting Sunday evening and carrying all the way into early Tuesday, the major, long-duration winter storm is expected to bring 6"-12" to parts of the area, even in New York City, which could see up to 10 inches.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Sunday night through late Monday night for much of the area. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of New Jersey. Strong winds for the city and the coast are possible, along with coastal flooding concerns.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Windy and snowy with a high of 34.

Tuesday
Snow tapers. High 35.

Wednesday
Brighter and breezy with a high of 34.

Thursday
A bit milder. High of 38.

Friday
Clouder and mild with a high of 42.

Saturday
Chance of rain. High of 42.

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

