AccuWeather Alert: Snowfall totals as the nor'easter moves out

The first winter storm of the season dumped several inches of snow on New York City and the Tri-State area, and Friday's rain melted much of it away. However, the combination makes for icy roads for the morning commute.As the nor'easter moves away, colder air is moving south as the winds shift around to the north, so the rain is changing back to a mix or all snow in some places.Driving conditions will remain hazardous until the storm leaves the area.The precipitation winds down by 9am-noon today with fair weather arriving this afternoon.Winds will remain gusty into the afternoon.Many schools in our area have closed for the day or delayed start. New York City schools remain open, but expected some delays with busing. 