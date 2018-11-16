AccuWeather Alert: Snowfall totals as the nor'easter moves out

NEW YORK (WABC) --The first winter storm of the season dumped several inches of snow on New York City and the Tri-State area, and Friday's rain melted much of it away. However, the combination makes for icy roads for the morning commute.
As the nor'easter moves away, colder air is moving south as the winds shift around to the north, so the rain is changing back to a mix or all snow in some places.
Driving conditions will remain hazardous until the storm leaves the area.
Click here for the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service
The precipitation winds down by 9am-noon today with fair weather arriving this afternoon.
Winds will remain gusty into the afternoon.
Many schools in our area have closed for the day or delayed start. New York City schools remain open, but expected some delays with busing. Public schools in Newark, New Jersey have closed for the day.
School closings, delays in our area
The snow came down hard at rates of 2-3 inches an hour at times, turning driving conditions dangerous and causing multiple accidents.
Downed tree limbs from heavy wet snow and strong wind gusts added to the hazardous conditions.
More than a half foot of snow fell in Central Park, while Mount Hope in Orange County reported more than 18 inches.
SNOWFALL TOTALS
(From the National Weather Service)
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County
New Fairfield 10.9 1130 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Newtown 8.2 945 PM 11/15 HAM radio
Monroe 8.0 1030 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Bethel 8.0 900 PM 11/15 Emergency Manager
Danbury 7.9 800 PM 11/15 Public
Shelton 7.1 930 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Weston 7.1 925 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Brookfield 7.0 815 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Ridgefield 7.0 810 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Old Greenwich 6.8 900 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Darien 6.8 930 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Easton 6.5 905 PM 11/15 Public
New Canaan 6.4 950 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Stratford 4.5 700 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Greenwich 4.0 645 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Stamford 3.8 624 PM 11/15 Amateur Radio
Middlesex County
Chester 7.0 720 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Durham 5.0 720 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Old Saybrook 3.5 910 PM 11/15 Amateur Radio
New Haven County
Waterbury 9.3 1130 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Cheshire 7.7 930 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Wallingford 7.5 1115 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Middlebury 7.5 900 PM 11/15 Social Media
Wolcott 7.5 820 PM 11/15 Broadcast Media
Woodbridge 7.0 910 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Seymour 6.8 945 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Hamden 6.5 945 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Branford 6.5 915 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Guilford 6.5 820 PM 11/15 Broadcast Media
Naugatuck 5.0 651 PM 11/15 Amateur Radio
North Haven 5.0 720 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
New Haven 4.6 645 PM 11/15 Public
Stony Creek 4.5 730 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Madison 4.0 725 PM 11/15 Amateur Radio
New London County
Gilman 6.5 1030 PM 11/15 Public
Old Lyme 5.5 905 PM 11/15 Public
New London 4.0 805 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Ledyard Center 4.0 830 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
Westwood 7.8 915 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Allendale 7.5 810 PM 11/15 Public
Franklin Lakes 7.2 800 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Washington Township 6.9 830 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Ridgewood 6.7 700 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Park Ridge 6.5 700 PM 11/15 HAM radio
North Arlington 6.0 715 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Essex County
Cedar Grove 7.1 900 PM 11/15 Public
West Orange 7.0 700 PM 11/15 Public
West Caldwell 6.9 735 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Maplewood 6.5 845 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Bloomfield 6.5 1125 PM 11/15 Public
Hudson County
Kearny 6.0 930 PM 11/15 Public
Harrison 5.8 1245 AM 11/16 Co-Op Observer
Hoboken 4.7 715 PM 11/15 Public
Passaic County
Hawthorne 7.0 930 PM 11/15 Public
North Haledon 6.3 822 PM 11/15 Public
Bloomingdale 5.2 915 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Union County
Plainfield 6.5 540 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Newark Airport 6.4 100 AM 11/16 FAA Observer
Roselle Park 6.0 900 PM 11/15 Social Media
Westfield 6.0 605 PM 11/15 Public
NEW YORK
Bronx County
Pelham Parkway House 6.8 850 PM 11/15 Public
Dodgewood 6.0 600 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Kings County
Sheepshead Bay 5.0 630 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
1 NE Sheepshead Bay 4.3 500 PM 11/15 Public
Midwood 4.1 645 PM 11/15 Broadcast Media
1 SSW Bergen Beach 4.0 700 PM 11/15 NYC OEM CERT
Nassau County
Manhasset 6.5 750 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
North Massapequa 5.6 655 PM 11/15 Social Media
Syosset 5.5 657 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Plainview 5.0 530 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
East Williston 5.0 730 PM 11/15 Public
Bethpage 5.0 639 PM 11/15 Public
Manorhaven 4.9 745 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Albertson 4.5 700 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
New Hyde Park 4.5 900 PM 11/15 Amateur Radio
Wantagh 4.5 635 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Massapequa 4.0 740 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
New York County
Central Park 6.4 100 AM 11/16 Park/Forest Srvc
Stuyvesant Town 5.9 715 PM 11/15 NYC OEM CERT
East Harlem 5.2 1143 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Upper West Side 4.8 715 PM 11/15 NYC OEM CERT
1 WNW Ravenswood Hou 4.3 535 PM 11/15 NYC OEM CERT
Orange County
Mount Hope 18.3 1045 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Gardnertown 13.0 1027 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Newburgh 11.3 930 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Walden 11.0 805 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Montgomery 10.5 730 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Goshen 10.2 1000 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Highland Mills 10.2 1000 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Vails Gate 10.0 810 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Otisville 10.0 850 PM 11/15 Public
Middletown 9.2 830 PM 11/15 Fire Dept/Rescue
Monroe 9.0 800 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Cuddebackville 9.0 600 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
New Windsor 9.0 730 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Warwick 9.0 1045 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Westtown 8.8 1045 PM 11/15 Social Media
Putnam County
Patterson 8.5 1000 PM 11/15 Public
Brewster 7.6 900 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Putnam Valley 7.4 900 PM 11/15 Broadcast Media
Cold Spring 7.1 815 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Mahopac 7.0 930 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Queens County
Astoria 5.7 730 PM 11/15 Public
Whitestone 5.4 800 PM 11/15 Public
Rego Park 5.0 645 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Kennedy Airport 4.8 100 AM 11/16 FAA Observer
NYC/LaGuardia Airpor 4.7 100 AM 11/16 FAA Observer
Elmhurst 4.7 700 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Jamaica 3.8 745 PM 11/15 NYC OEM CERT
Little Neck 3.8 610 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Howard Beach 3.5 900 PM 11/15 Amateur Radio
Middle Village 3.2 635 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Flushing 3.0 750 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Richmond County
Dongan Hills 3.8 730 PM 11/15 Public
Rockland County
Sloatsburg 8.0 800 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Upper Nyack 7.3 830 PM 11/15 Social Media
New City 6.8 945 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Chestnut Ridge 6.6 900 PM 11/15 Public
Spring Valley 6.5 830 PM 11/15 Social Media
Nyack 5.0 547 PM 11/15 Public
Suffolk County
North Babylon 5.3 800 PM 11/15 Public
Commack 5.0 645 PM 11/15 Public
Medford 5.0 700 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Sayville 4.9 545 PM 11/15 Public
Yaphank 4.8 600 PM 11/15 Public
Upton 4.6 700 PM 11/15 NWS Office
Islip Airport 4.3 100 AM 11/16 FAA Observer
Smithtown 4.1 530 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Port Jefferson 4.0 630 PM 11/15 Public
West Islip 4.0 550 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Dix Hills 4.0 745 PM 11/15 Social Media
Farmingville 3.8 615 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Ridge 3.6 730 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Bay Shore 3.6 900 PM 11/15 NWS Employee
Orient 3.5 900 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Miller Place 3.3 745 PM 11/15 Public
Mount Sinai 3.2 630 PM 11/15 Public
Lindenhurst 3.1 500 PM 11/15 Public
Westchester County
Jefferson Valley 8.5 925 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Somers 8.0 750 PM 11/15 Social Media
Croton-On-hudson 7.4 1100 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
White Plains 7.0 900 PM 11/15 Public
Ossining 7.0 800 PM 11/15 Trained Spotter
Hastings-On-hudson 7.0 1245 AM 11/16 Public
Armonk 6.8 825 PM 11/15 CoCoRaHS
Mount Kisco 6.7 800 PM 11/15 Public
Bronxville 6.3 700 PM 11/15 Public
Yorktown Heights 6.2 655 PM 11/15 Public
Pelham 5.0 900 PM 11/15 Amateur Radio
Rye Brook 4.5 900 PM 11/15 Amateur Radio
GET IT: Download the AccuWeather app to get alerts and the forecast wherever you go
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts