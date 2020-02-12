weather

AccuWeather Alert: Steamy evening storm

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be steamy with temperatures in the low-90s and a potential evening storm, especially north and west of New York City.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the updated 7-day forecast from meteorologist Amy Freeze and AccuWeather.



Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Humid again with a high of 90 and severe storms possible.

Friday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.

Saturday
Potential PM rain with a high of 84.

Sunday
Beautiful day with a high of 79.

Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 78.

Wednesday
Possible AM shower with a high of 82.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
LIVE | Hurricane Laura pounds Gulf after devastating Cat 4 landfall
Wild storms cause damage throughout Tri-State
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a natural disaster
What do hurricane categories really mean?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
RNC night 3 speakers include Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway
Horrific attack on Brooklyn sidewalk by stranger leaves a woman in a coma
LIVE | Hurricane Laura pounds Gulf after devastating Cat 4 landfall
Vigil bids farewell to MTA workers lost to COVID-19
Video shows suspect wanted in subway vandalism spree
NBA, MLB, MLS games postponed amid Jacob Blake shooting boycotts
COVID vaccine shows promise for older adults
Show More
John Lennon's killer denied parole for an 11th time
Woman's dog stolen and then sold, and you won't believe what happened next!
COVID News: Nassau County postpones high school fall sports
Families feel 'safe' with one NJ school's protocols
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
More TOP STORIES News