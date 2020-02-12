AccuWeather Alert: Steamy evening storm

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Humid again with a high of 90 and severe storms possible.
Friday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 87.
Saturday
Potential PM rain with a high of 84.
Sunday
Beautiful day with a high of 79.
Monday
Pleasant sun with a high of 77.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 78.
Wednesday
Possible AM shower with a high of 82.
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.