AccuWeather: Blend of sun and clouds

Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 64.
Monday
Sun and a shower. High of 66.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, pleasant. High of 74.
Wednesday
Breezy blend. High of 64.
Thursday
Brisk blend with a high of 55.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 64.
Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 65.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.