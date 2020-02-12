weather

AccuWeather: Blend of sun and clouds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather Forecast: Sun and Clouds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and some clouds with temperatures that could reach the mid 60s.



Sunday
Sun and clouds with a high of 64.

Monday
Sun and a shower. High of 66.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, pleasant. High of 74.

Wednesday
Breezy blend. High of 64.

Thursday
Brisk blend with a high of 55.

Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 64.

Saturday
Sun and clouds. High of 65.

