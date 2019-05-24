Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After strong storms through parts of the area Thursday night, a cold front will move through.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.






Friday
Gusty breeze with a high near 74.





Saturday
Thunderstorms at night with a high near 72.



Sunday
Much warmer wiht a high near 86.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Monday
Drier delight wiht a high near 80.

Tuesday

Clouds and sun with a high near 78.

Wednesday
Heating up with a high near 87.

Thursday
Not as warm with a high near 82.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Subway operator speaks out after emergency brakes pulled 40 times
Search on for puppy who got loose on NYC subway tracks
Teen suspect in FDNY assault faces line of firefighters during walk
Justice for Junior trial: Junior's mom led from court after outburst
Port Authority considers options for bus terminal future
4 allegedly planned to murder witness to 2016 shooting
NYCHA considering tearing down new playground to build high rise
Show More
7 years after Sandy, homeowner nightmares continue
Watch the 62nd Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade on June 9
Pelosi, Trump engage in heated exchange after congressional meeting
NJ woman charged in sex assault, murder of 70-year-old woman
Elderly crossing guard accused of forcibly touching teen
More TOP STORIES News