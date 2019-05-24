AccuWeather: Breezy Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After strong storms through parts of the area Thursday night, a cold front will move through.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Gusty breeze with a high near 74.
Saturday
Thunderstorms at night with a high near 72.
Sunday
Much warmer wiht a high near 86.
Monday
Drier delight wiht a high near 80.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high near 78.
Wednesday
Heating up with a high near 87.
Thursday
Not as warm with a high near 82.
