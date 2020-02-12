Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds and sun

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It will be cool on Sunday with some clouds and sun.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:




Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 50.

Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 44.



Tuesday
Cloudy and damp. High 53.

Wednesday
Sunny and nice, high of 54.

Thursday
Sun to clouds as spring begins. High 54.

Friday
Some rain with a high of 59 on the first full day of Spring.

Saturday

Sunny chance with a high of 59.



Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherabc7ny instagramweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV.
