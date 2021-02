AccuWeather: Cold with filtered sun

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will continue to drop into Wednesday morning as the sun fades throughout the day.The next chance at snow begins Wednesday night into Thursday morning followed by another chance late Thursday into Friday.The best chance for accumulating snow throughout both events is to the south.Fading sun with a high of 32.Morning snow to the south with a high of 30.Snow showers with a high of 27.Clouds and sun with a high of 28.Coastal low with a high of 28.Frigid sun with a high of 26.Clouds and sun with a high of 28.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app