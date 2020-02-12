AccuWeather: Cold with filtered sun

The next chance at snow begins Wednesday night into Thursday morning followed by another chance late Thursday into Friday.
The best chance for accumulating snow throughout both events is to the south.
Wednesday
Fading sun with a high of 32.
Thursday
Morning snow to the south with a high of 30.
Friday
Snow showers with a high of 27.
Saturday
Clouds and sun with a high of 28.
Sunday
Coastal low with a high of 28.
Monday
Frigid sun with a high of 26.
Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 28.
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.