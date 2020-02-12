weather

AccuWeather: Cold with filtered sun

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will continue to drop into Wednesday morning as the sun fades throughout the day.

The next chance at snow begins Wednesday night into Thursday morning followed by another chance late Thursday into Friday.

The best chance for accumulating snow throughout both events is to the south.

Wednesday
Fading sun with a high of 32.

Thursday
Morning snow to the south with a high of 30.

Friday
Snow showers with a high of 27.

Saturday

Clouds and sun with a high of 28.

Sunday
Coastal low with a high of 28.

Monday
Frigid sun with a high of 26.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 28.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

