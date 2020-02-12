weather

AccuWeather: Cool and rainy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuWeather Forecast: Cool and Showery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be cool and rainy, with potential for heavy showers south and west of the city during the afternoon.

Saturday
Cool shower with a high of 55.

Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Late day showers. High of 63.

Monday
Rain start with a high of 62.

Tuesday
Breezy blend. High of 62.

Wednesday
Nice May day. High of 66.

Thursday
Clouds increase. High of 68.

Friday
Rain returns. High of 64.

