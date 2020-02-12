AccuWeather: Cool and rainy

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Saturday
Cool shower with a high of 55.
Sunday
MOTHER'S DAY! Late day showers. High of 63.
Monday
Rain start with a high of 62.
Tuesday
Breezy blend. High of 62.
Wednesday
Nice May day. High of 66.
Thursday
Clouds increase. High of 68.
Friday
Rain returns. High of 64.
