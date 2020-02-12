AccuWeather: Early clouds, partly sunny and breezy

NEW: Watch Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Monday
Rain start with a high of 64.
Tuesday
Turning windy. High of 62.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny. High of 64.
Thursday
Sun to clouds. High of 66.
Friday
Shower possible. High of 68.
Saturday
Milder breaks. High of 72.
Sunday
Pleasant blend. High of 73.
