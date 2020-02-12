weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds and sun to start the week

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will start off murking with some morning fog, clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon, and there could be a period of rain or some snow showers late.



Monday

Clouds and sun. High of 40.

Tuesday
Showers and windy with a high of 43.

Wednesday
Fair amount of sun. High of 38.

WATCH: Which cities and states will have a white Christmas? AccuWeather's forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Which states are more likely to see a white Christmas this year? AccuWeather has the holiday forecast.



Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM rain and wind with a high of 55.

Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 52.

Saturday
Brisk and cold with a high of 33.

Sunday
Still a chill. High of 34.



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
List of top December snowstorms to hit Central Park
NYC life bounces back after snowstorm
NYC school buildings reopening Friday; outdoor dining resumes
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Erase that 0!: Jets edge Rams 23-20, avoid winless season
'Reprehensible' that US isn't taking action on new COVID variant: Cuomo
NYC nursing home residents get ready for COVID vaccine on Monday
Father arrested in murder of NYC woman
Will the Tri-State area see a white Christmas?
CDC issues guidance on COVID vaccine for those with allergies
Show More
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Panel votes to put elderly, essential workers next in line for vaccine
8 nuns at Wisconsin retirement home die of COVID-19
Driver killed after slamming into sanitation truck in Brooklyn
4 correction officers brutally assaulted by inmate in unprovoked attack
More TOP STORIES News