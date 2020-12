AccuWeather Forecast: Clouds and sun to start the week

EMBED >More News Videos Which states are more likely to see a white Christmas this year? AccuWeather has the holiday forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will start off murking with some morning fog, clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon, and there could be a period of rain or some snow showers late.Clouds and sun. High of 40.Showers and windy with a high of 43.Fair amount of sun. High of 38.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: PM rain and wind with a high of 55.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain to flakes. High of 52.Brisk and cold with a high of 33.Still a chill. High of 34.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app