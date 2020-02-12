weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Damp and cooler

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Temperatures will drop Wednesday as some rain and drizzle moves in across the Tri-State area, but we'll bounce back quickly.

Wednesday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 53.

Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 69.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 73.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 62.

Sunday
Rain returns. High of 57.

Monday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 51.

Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 53.

