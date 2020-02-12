weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sun and clouds

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be delightful with some sun and clouds and highs reaching the low 60s.

Tuesday
Some PM clouds. High of 62.

Wednesday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 54.

Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 67.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 70.

Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 62.

Sunday
Rain chance. High of 57.

Monday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 51.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Happy first day of spring!
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
Greek alphabet won't be used to name hurricanes again, officials say
Scientists reveal first-ever evidence of 'space hurricane'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Active shooter reported at Colorado grocery store: Police
Bridge sign under fire on social media because of spelling error
Father, 2 kids injured after ski lift chair plummets to ground
Amid accusations, Cuomo focusing on COVID, rebuilding
Ages 50+ eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday in New York
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
NYPD upgrades charge against subway sucker-punch suspect
Show More
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Big Pun Plaza: Bronx intersection renamed after late hip hop icon
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
Asian American woman leaving rally with daughter punched in face
NY county launches task force to fight spike in hate crimes
More TOP STORIES News