AccuWeather Forecast: Sun and clouds

Tuesday
Some PM clouds. High of 62.
Wednesday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 54.
Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 67.
Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high of 70.
Saturday
Sun and clouds with a high of 62.
Sunday
Rain chance. High of 57.
Monday
Brisk and cooler with a high of 51.
