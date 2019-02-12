WEATHER

AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rain is ending across the Tri-State area but winds will intensify through the day and a high wind warning has been issued through Monday evening.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Sunday
Rain tapers off by afternoon. High near 54. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday
Very windy with a high near 40 degrees.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday
A cold blend with a high near 33 degrees.
Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high near 39.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high near 41

Saturday
Clouding up with a high near 44.

