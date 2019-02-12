AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area

NEW YORK (WABC) --Rain is ending across the Tri-State area but winds will intensify through the day and a high wind warning has been issued through Monday evening.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
Rain tapers off by afternoon. High near 54. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday
Very windy with a high near 40 degrees.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday
A cold blend with a high near 33 degrees.
Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high near 39.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high near 41
Saturday
Clouding up with a high near 44.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast