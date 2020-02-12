AccuWeather: Humid and muggy to start the week

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android
Monday
Hot and humid. High 89.
Tuesday
Still steamy. High of 88.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 87
Thursday
Pleasant blend. High of 80.
Friday
Shower chance with a high of 73.
Saturday
Nice blend. High of 75.
Sunday
Near normal with a high of 78.
