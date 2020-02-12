weather

AccuWeather: Humid and muggy to start the week

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
Hot and muggy: Updated 7-day forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be humid and muggy with a high of 89.

Monday
Hot and humid. High 89.

Tuesday
Still steamy. High of 88.

Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 87

Thursday
Pleasant blend. High of 80.

Friday
Shower chance with a high of 73.

Saturday
Nice blend. High of 75.

Sunday
Near normal with a high of 78.


