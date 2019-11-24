Weather

AccuWeather: Nice start to the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday brings a nice start to the week, but the wind could be an issue on Thanksgiving.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday

Milder with a high of 52.

Tuesday
Even milder with a high of 56.

Wednesday
Breezy and showery with a high of 57.

Thursday
Very windy with a high of 46.

Friday
Windy and chilly with a high of 43.

Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 43.

Sunday
Possible rain with a high of 44.

Join Sam Champion for live updates during Eyewitness News This Morning and at Noon and join meteorologist Lee Goldberg during Eyewitness News at 4:00, 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 p.m.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
NYPD steps up patrols in Times Square following social media threat
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Family issues statement 6 months after CT mom disappeared
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Show More
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Coast Guard suspends some NY Waterway ferries over safety issues
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
28-year-old K-pop star found dead in home
More TOP STORIES News