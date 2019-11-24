AccuWeather: Nice start to the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday brings a nice start to the week, but the wind could be an issue on Thanksgiving.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Milder with a high of 52.
Tuesday
Even milder with a high of 56.
Wednesday
Breezy and showery with a high of 57.
Thursday
Very windy with a high of 46.
Friday
Windy and chilly with a high of 43.
Saturday
Still brisk with a high of 43.
Sunday
Possible rain with a high of 44.
