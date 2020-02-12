weather

AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, but not as cold

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy and it won't be nearly as cold, staying above freezing in the afternoon and evening.



Sunday
Not as cold. High of 40.

Monday
Cloudier and milder with a high of 48.

Tuesday
Brisk and colder. High of 35.

Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 40.

Thursday
Evening shower with a high of 52.

Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Rain possible. High of 54.

Saturday
More sun and cooler with a high of 42.

