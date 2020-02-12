AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, but not as cold

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy and it won't be nearly as cold, staying above freezing in the afternoon and evening.
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Sunday
Not as cold. High of 40.
Monday
Cloudier and milder with a high of 48.
Tuesday
Brisk and colder. High of 35.
Wednesday
Partly sunny. High 40.
Thursday
Evening shower with a high of 52.
Friday
HAPPY NEW YEAR!: Rain possible. High of 54.
Saturday
More sun and cooler with a high of 42.
