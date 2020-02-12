AccuWeather: PM thunderstorms

weather

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be hot and humid with the potential for some downpours and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the early evening hours.

A heat advisory also remains in effect for parts of New Jersey until Tuesday evening.

The heat advisory remains in effect for northeastern New Jersey, including Newark, through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Heat index values will approach 100 at times in this area.

Check AccuTrack Radar to see where the storms are located.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



Tuesday
PM storms. High 86.

Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 87

Thursday
Lowering humidity. High 80.

Friday
Cooler with a shower. High 70.

Saturday
T-Storm chance. High 72.

Sunday
Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 78.

Monday
Showers and storms. High 80.


