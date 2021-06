AccuWeather: PM thunderstorms

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be hot and humid with the potential for some downpours and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the early evening hours.A heat advisory also remains in effect for parts of New Jersey until Tuesday evening.The heat advisory remains in effect for northeastern New Jersey, including Newark, through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Heat index values will approach 100 at times in this area.to see where the storms are located.PM storms. High 86.Hot and humid with a high of 87Lowering humidity. High 80.Cooler with a shower. High 70.T-Storm chance. High 72.Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 78.Showers and storms. High 80.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app