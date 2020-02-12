AccuWeather: Rain or snow showers

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Tuesday
Rain or snow showers. High of 42.
Wednesday
Turning milder. High of 49.
Thursday
Breezy and blue with a high of 46.
Friday
Colder blend. High of 41.
Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 46.
Sunday
Better half with a high of 49.
Monday
Mild shower with a high of 49.
