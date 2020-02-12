weather

AccuWeather: Rain or snow showers

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another round of snow or rain showers will hit the Tri-State Tuesday, but will be much lighter than Monday.

Joe Torres is live in Orange County where more plowable snow has fallen.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Tuesday
Rain or snow showers. High of 42.

Wednesday
Turning milder. High of 49.

Thursday
Breezy and blue with a high of 46.

Friday
Colder blend. High of 41.

Saturday
Some rain possible with a high of 46.

Sunday
Better half with a high of 49.

Monday
Mild shower with a high of 49.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

