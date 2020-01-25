Weather

AccuWeather: Saturday Soaker

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Expect a soaking on Saturday!




Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Saturday
PM Soaking with a high of 50

Sunday
Brisk breaks with a high of 47.

Monday
Breezy blend with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Clouds and sun with a high of 42.

Wednesday
Chilly sun with a high of 40.

Thursday
Sun and clouds with a high of 39.

Friday
Gentle January with a high of 44.

MORE RESOURCES

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

