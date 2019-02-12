WEATHER

AccuWeather: Strong winds diminish through the night

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The damaging winds that whipped through the Tri-State area Monday and caused widespread problems will diminish through the night.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service


Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday
A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.


Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 33.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
More Weather
Top Stories
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
Subway escalator buckles, shreds during morning commute
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
EXCLUSIVE: Walking NYC's most dangerous street with top cop
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor on day of AFC Championship
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Show More
Jon Stewart, NY pols call for extension of 9/11 victim fund
NJ day care finance director arrested on child porn charge
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Route 9 in New Jersey
NYC teacher named finalist for $1M Global Teacher Prize
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
More News