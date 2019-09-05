AccuWeather Alert: Tropical storm warning along Long Island coast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning along the coast of Long Island from Fire Island to Montauk as Hurricane Dorian moves up the east coast and out to sea.
The NWS says Dorian will cause strong wind gusts and high seas even though the storm will be 250 miles off-shore.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Friday
Tropical storm warning for part of the Long Island coast as Dorian passes by. High of 69.
Saturday
Turning warmer with a high of 78.
Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high of 78.
Monday
Partly sunny with a high of 75.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 74.
Wednesday
Early rain possible with a high of 78.
Thursday
A chance of storms with a high of 76.
