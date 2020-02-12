AccuWeather: Tuesday is pick of the week

Tuesday
Diamond in the rough. High of 63.
Wednesday
Clouds return with a high of 65.
Thursday
Next soaker with a high of 53.
Friday
Raw and rainy with a high of 50.
Saturday
Mild clearing with a high of 63.
Sunday
Dry daylight with a high of 62.
Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 63.
