AccuWeather: Tuesday is pick of the week

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After rain moves out Monday, Tuesday will be the pick of the week with sunshine and a high in the 60s.



Tuesday
Diamond in the rough. High of 63.

Wednesday
Clouds return with a high of 65.

Thursday
Next soaker with a high of 53.

Friday
Raw and rainy with a high of 50.

Saturday
Mild clearing with a high of 63.

Sunday
Dry daylight with a high of 62.

Monday
Chance of rain with a high of 63.

