AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Winds continued to diminish Tuesday morning and cold temperatures made a return to the area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday
A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.


Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 33.

