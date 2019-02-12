AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns

NEW YORK (WABC) --Winds continued to diminish Tuesday morning and cold temperatures made a return to the area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 33.
