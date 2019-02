AccuWeather: Wind diminishes, brisk cold returns

Winds continued to diminish Tuesday morning and cold temperatures made a return to the area.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.A 20 percent chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.Partly sunny, with a high near 40.A 40 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.Sunny, with a high near 33. Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app