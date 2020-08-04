Tropical Storm Isaias: Damage widespread, power outages reported across Long Island

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- The wind from Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage across Long Island on Tuesday.There were reports of trees down and power outages across Nassau County as it was made clear early on that Isaias would be more of a wind event than a flooding event.PSEG said Isaias was one of the strongest storms to reach the service area in years.Strong winds and hazardous gusts downed trees, branches and wires and impacted more than 368,000 of 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways.In Freeport, Isaias certainly rocked the boats and ripped the siding right off multiple homes and downed trees everywhere.In West Hempstead, the power outages were extensive. It was the same story on Transverse Road in Garden City where motorists couldn't transverse much of anything.Fortunately, no one was injured, despite all these falling branches.In some cases, huge trees were uprooted and it all happened in the blink of an eye."Walked to the back to check the big tree in the back, by the time I walked back it was down, didn't hear anything," said Garden City homeowner Wayne Bileski.The cleanup has already started but PSEG will likely struggle to keep up with nearly 15 percent of its customers without power by late afternoon.The blessing is that there was no flooding given that high tide is later and the rainfall was less than expected."We've got the full moon, and you don't wanna have the high tide, the full moon and the storm at the same time," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "We've seen that before...So luckily, it's gonna miss that high tide."----------