VIDEO: Dangerous waves knock down bicyclist along Chicago bike trail

This is very dangerous. Waves crashing onto bike path can push you into the lake. Thankfully this person okay. #lakemichigan #chicago #waves pic.twitter.com/7N1bGyEXyG — Larry Mowry (@LarryABC7) November 30, 2020

CHICAGO -- A bicyclist was knocked down by big, dangerous waves on a bike path Monday morning.ABC7 Chicago's meteorologist Larry Mowry warned about the dangers of the waves on Twitter.The large waves were expected while a Lakeshore Flood Advisory was in effect since 12 a.m. Monday. This advisory will continue until Tuesday 6 a.m. for Northern and Central Cook County in Illinois.A Lakeshore Flood Warning was also put out in Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, which will continue until noon Tuesday. Lake County also has a Winter Weather Advisory that will last until 9 p.m.Wind will be a problem throughout Monday, and the weather will be much colder than the past weekend.People were advised to be on alert for high waves and minor flooding near the lake by Notify Chicago, the city's alert system.