Heavy snow, sleet continue to wallop Tri-State

The brunt of the storm took place Wednesday night with heavy snow and strong winds, especially to the north and west.
By 11 p.m. on Wednesday, snow totals had already reached as much five or six inches in certain parts of New York City, and various parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.
The snow will likely mix with or change to rain in the city and points to the south and east. The snow will return for everyone as the storm pulls away Thursday morning.
The forecast now indicates less mixing in the city, and that could push snow totals closer to a foot!
New York City has not had a foot of snow in nearly five years.
Snowfall totals of more than a foot are expected north and west of the city.
As winds ramp up with heavy snow could create near-blizzard conditions at times for parts of the region into Thursday morning.
Two factors may keep snow totals down. First, the rain-snow line will hold down totals along eastern Long Island and coastal areas of New Jersey. The storm will also be a fast mover, which will also keep overall snow totals down. Even still, at the storm's peak, snow is expected to come down at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.
But for many, this is going to be all-snow event. The farther north and west you go, expected snow totals will be much higher - as much as 18 inches or more!
The storm has already caused major disruptions to travel and even travel shutdowns, as well as shipping delays, school closings and power outages from this blockbuster storm. Even where some students and people are working from home during the storm, power outages could throw a big wrench into that plan.
The NYC Department of Sanitation has already issued a 'Snow Alert' for Wednesday at 2 p.m. That means roadway dining will be suspended for the duration of the Snow Alert.
Some areas may not only pick up the heaviest snowfall in several years, but this snow could also rival December snowfall records.
The biggest pre-Christmas snowstorm dates back to December 11-12, 1960 when 15.2 inches fell in New York City and Newark recorded more than 20 inches.
More than 25 inches of snow fell on December 26-27, 1947 in New York City - the biggest ever during the year's final month. The blizzard of 2010 dumped most snow this century in December with 20 inches falling in New York City and more than 30 inches fell in parts of New Jersey.
The last time New York City saw more than a foot of snow was January 2016.
