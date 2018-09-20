HURRICANE MARIA

Hurricane Maria Recovery: Joe Torres reports from Puerto Rico

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres reports from Puerto Rico on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

By
PUERTO RICO (WABC) --
Eyewitness News anchor Joe Torres returns to Puerto Rico one year after the storm to capture the stores and eyewitness accounts of the efforts to rebuild.

Watch his stories in the video player above. Click the links for more coverage below.
Puerto Rico town where storm made landfall rebuilds

Puerto Rican community of Loiza hosts a memorial service to mark one year after Hurricane Maria
Former FDNY commissioner leads Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane mariastorm damagepuerto rico
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE MARIA
1 year after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico still rebuilds
Puerto Rico town where Maria made landfall work, struggle together
Loiza honors those who made difference during Hurricane Maria
Ex-FDNY commissioner leads Puerto Rico's recovery effort
More hurricane maria
WEATHER
Puerto Rico town where Maria made landfall work, struggle together
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Florence Update: Trump visits storm-ravaged Carolinas
Ex-FDNY commissioner leads Puerto Rico's recovery effort
More Weather
Top Stories
Firefighter hurt battling fire in vacant Bronx building
Delta flight lands at JFK with smoking brakes
Woman stabbed to death while jogging was random target
Heart transplant recipient visited by Drake speaks out
Man arrested in 2 luring incidents in West Babylon
Wake set for mom of MS-13 victim killed at memorial site
Woman fatally struck by car in Woodhaven, Queens
1 year after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico still rebuilds
Show More
3-year-old critical after being hit by car in Brooklyn
GOP says time running out for Kavanaugh's accuser to talk
Man arrested in attempted rape of woman in Williamsburg
El Chapo returns to federal court in Brooklyn
1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse
More News