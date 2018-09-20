Hurricane Maria Recovery: Joe Torres reports from Puerto Rico

PUERTO RICO (WABC) --Eyewitness News anchor Joe Torres returns to Puerto Rico one year after the storm to capture the stores and eyewitness accounts of the efforts to rebuild.
Watch his stories in the video player above. Click the links for more coverage below.
Puerto Rico town where storm made landfall rebuilds
Puerto Rican community of Loiza hosts a memorial service to mark one year after Hurricane Maria
Former FDNY commissioner leads Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts