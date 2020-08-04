Tropical Storm Isaias: Damage widespread, power outages reported across Long Island

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- The wind from Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage across Long Island on Tuesday.The storm sliced a path of wreckage through thousands of trees which toppled one after another onto cars, into houses and onto a tangle of power lines -- leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark.PSEG said Isaias was one of the strongest storms to reach the service area in years.Strong winds and hazardous gusts downed trees, branches and wires and impacted more than 368,000 of 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways.On the South Shore, the surf ripped boats from their moorings and siding from houses. Storefronts were shattered as the wind howled.The storm might have been over quickly, but it left entire communities impassible.In New Cassel, the winds peeled the roof off a warehouse and plopped it onto the LIRR tracks. It took MTA workers hours to clean it up.It will be days before public works crews reckon with debris that stretches as far as the island is long.In Hempstead, the town supervisor ranks the damage right up there with Superstorm Sandy."You know what with trees down, we are comparable with Sandy right now," Don Clavin said. "We didn't get the rain or flooding, but trees down, an enormous amount. We won't be surprised if we see 500-700 trees down."Fortunately, no one was injured, despite all the falling trees and branches.In some cases, huge trees were uprooted and it all happened in the blink of an eye."Walked to the back to check the big tree in the back, by the time I walked back it was down, didn't hear anything," said Garden City homeowner Wayne Bileski.The cleanup has already started but PSEG will likely struggle to keep up with nearly 15 percent of its customers without power by late afternoon.The blessing is that there was no flooding given that high tide is later and the rainfall was less than expected."We've got the full moon, and you don't wanna have the high tide, the full moon and the storm at the same time," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "We've seen that before...So luckily, it's gonna miss that high tide."----------