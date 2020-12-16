Just stay home, Murphy urges during state of emergency in NJ during snow storm

2nd observation... the whipping wind makes your face sting real good. Feels like needles pricking you in the face. And that’s with a mask on. pic.twitter.com/wqRtRqisVr — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 17, 2020

This was in Fort Lee, NJ... pic.twitter.com/sJK7OeIaKJ — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 17, 2020

This used to be a pretty busy road in Palisades Park, NJ. Looking like a ski slope. About 4 hours after snow started. pic.twitter.com/ndrCfBqE65 — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 17, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8821853" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw Video: Gov. Phil Murphy delcares a state of emergency ahead of the arrival of what is expected to be a major winter storm.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is under a state of emergency as several inches of snow fell Wednesday and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Snowplows were out in full force with a cleanup effort.In addition to the heavy snow, the storm brought strong winds of 30 to 40 mph inland, and 50 mph gales along the shore.The wind whipped so hard, it could make you stop in your tracks.These winds lead to blowing snow in the northern part of the state, driving winds, and sleet.Vehicles got stuck left and right. It didn't matter if it was an SUV or sedan, an incline or flat road.Over in Palisades Park, and pretty much everywhere in New Jersey, vehicles could be found pulled over or stuck.In the battle of blacktop versus snow -- snow clearly won by a landslide. People shoveled the walkways early Thursday, hoping the worst of the storm had passed.Governor Phil Murphy said the Department of Transportation spent the early part of the day pretreating many roads and prepositioning equipment on I-280 in Essex County and I-78 throughout the western part of the state."A commercial vehicle restriction, which includes tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL weighted trucks, any passenger vehicles towing trailers, motorcycles, rec vehicles, including boats, is in place along our interstate parkways," Murphy said. The restriction "does not apply to the turnpike, the Parkway up to exit 105 or the Atlantic City Expressway."Because so many people are currently still working from home and so many students in remote learning, New Jersey did not anticipate the same after-school and rush hour issues normally seen from a storm of this timing, coming into the afternoon and evening rush.Road crews were ready to clear the snow in Essex County, and Murphy insisted that the state would be ready.Residents were told to remove vehicles from the streets, and restaurants had to take down outdoor dining areas to help in snow removal. Also, officials warned folks to be aware of fallen trees and downed power lines.NJ Transit will remain suspended through the early morning hours. Plans are underway to resume service later this morning.Rail service will remain temporarily suspended along with central and northern New Jersey bus service, including routes serving the Trenton-area and Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City.Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and Newark Light Rail service remains suspended as do all Access Link service except for Region 3 in South Jersey.Access Link Region 3 will operate throughout Cape May, Cumberland, South Ocean, and Atlantic counties.----------