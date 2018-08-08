HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --A lightning strike may have sparked a fire that severely damaged a school on Long Island Tuesday night.
Officials said Prospect Elementary School in Hempstead has severe water damaged after a fire tore through the entire top floor of the building.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Prospect School in Hempstead badly damaged by fire caused by lightning strike last night. Superintendent says the district is going to work hard to make sure school can open Sept. 4 for school’s nearly 600 K and Pre-K students pic.twitter.com/9UfiK55Aj1— Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) August 8, 2018
The school district confirmed that a lightning strike on the roof of the building caused the fire.
It is unclear if the school will be able to repair the damage in time for kids to return to school.
Strong storms Tuesday night caused damage all over the Tri-State area, and three people were struck by lightning in Queens.
Crews were repairing downed wires in Massapequa Wednesday morning, and Eyewitness News confirmed that a tree toppled onto a home in Selden.
