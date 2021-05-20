tropical weather

LIVE: Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says

EMBED <>More Videos

NOAA 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

You can watch live in the video player above.

For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence. The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30.

"Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. "The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms."

NOAA's outlook comes more than a month after news that the average number of hurricanes has increased in the Atlantic basin.

RELATED: 'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms, NOAA says

The average hurricane season now includes 14 named storms and seven hurricanes, up from 12 and six respectively. The average number of major hurricanes remains unchanged at three. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center uses 30-year periods to create the averages. So up until this next hurricane season, the average season was based on information from 1981-2010. This hurricane season will be based off the data from 1991-2020.

In April, scientists with Colorado State University predicted the 2021 season would be above average. The team said 17 named storms and 8 hurricanes are expected, with four of those predicted to be major storms.

SEE ALSO: Atlantic hurricane season 2021: 8 hurricanes predicted in 'above average' season

NOAA also issued seasonal hurricane outlooks for the Eastern and Central Pacific basins, and will provide an update to the Atlantic outlook in early August, just prior to the peak of the season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonchicago botanic gardennoaatropical weatherweathereye on the gulfoceansu.s. & worldhurricanescience
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROPICAL WEATHER
'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms: NOAA
4 major hurricanes forecast this Atlantic hurricane season
Theta becomes record-breaking 29th storm in 2020 Atlantic season
Epsilon becomes 10th hurricane of season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Pfizer shots OK'd for limited regular fridge storage
Father and young son among 3 injured in shooting
Marco Polo, largest container ship on East Coast arrives in New York Harbor
Mask use debated, vaccination rates drop, incentives push for herd immunity
Video shows cop single-handedly lift car off woman to save her life
Asian woman brutally attacked on video hopes to be a voice against hate
Music legends help break ground on Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx
Show More
Nearly 2 dozen cars vandalized on Queens street
Years after alleged rape on campus, FB confession leads to push for justice
Long Island mosque vandalized, religious flag burned
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
Subway station argument leads to slashing
More TOP STORIES News