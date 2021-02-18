weather

'Making up for lost time': Mother Nature blanketing New Jersey with snow

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The New Jersey Department of Transportation is warning residents to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as another blast of winter weather wallops the state.

The snow arrived just after dawn Thursday, with a pause Thursday night continuing with snow and a wintry mix overnight through midday Friday.

Upwards of 9 inches could fall, even as residents continue to dig out from the last snowstorm.

"Mother Nature is making up for lost time this month," Governor Phil Murphy said.

RELATED | Snow Stream: How much to expect from the winter storm

All state offices are closed, with only essential personnel reporting. Three vaccine mega sites in Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties are also closed, and the Bergen County mega site will be closing at 10 a.m..

Those impacted are being contacted and rescheduled.

State Police have responded to more than 100 accidents and calls to aid motorists.

The state DOT ensures there is no shortage of salt, but motorists are advised to work from home if possible and avoid unnecessary travel as road conditions may be challenging.

If residents must drive, motorists are advised to:

- SLOW DOWN, and obey posted speed limits
- Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass
- DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation
- Leave early and allow extra time
- Leave a safe following distance between vehicles
- Use caution on bridges and ramps
- If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out
- Be patient and use caution
- Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks and other items

ALSO READ | Tri-State snowstorm: What you need to know

Additionally, NJDOT has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 4 a.m. including:

- I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138
- I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
- I-295, from Exit 60 (I-195) north to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)
- NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

- All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
- Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
- Recreational vehicles
- Motorcycles

ALSO READ | Heating company replaces elderly man's boiler for free in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on a heating company that stepped up when they found out an elderly man was living without heat for more than a week.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseycoldicesnow stormsnowwintersleetnyc weatherstormsnow plowweathersnowstorm
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
SNOW STREAM LIVE: Winter storm arrives
AccuWeather Alert: More snow!
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
NJ, NY bracing for ice storm impact
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SNOW STREAM LIVE: Winter storm arrives
Snow falling across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Share snow photos and videos here!
Man arrested for allegedly shoving woman to ground outside bakery
Lawmakers facing off with GameStop saga's key players
Arrest made in deadly Staten Island hit-and-run
Newborn found dead in Brooklyn dumpster, woman arrested
Show More
NYC blames snow for 2 vaccine site closures; Cuomo defends nursing home decision
Pedestrian struck, critically injured by driver in Brooklyn
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
COVID Vaccine Updates: US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic
Swastika, hateful graffiti sprayed on NYU building
More TOP STORIES News