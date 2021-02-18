'Making up for lost time': Mother Nature blanketing New Jersey with snow

The snow arrived just after dawn Thursday, with a pause Thursday night continuing with snow and a wintry mix overnight through midday Friday.
Upwards of 9 inches could fall, even as residents continue to dig out from the last snowstorm.
"Mother Nature is making up for lost time this month," Governor Phil Murphy said.
All state offices are closed, with only essential personnel reporting. Three vaccine mega sites in Burlington, Middlesex and Morris counties are also closed, and the Bergen County mega site will be closing at 10 a.m..
Those impacted are being contacted and rescheduled.
State Police have responded to more than 100 accidents and calls to aid motorists.
Be careful out there! The snow is falling — and it's sticking fast.
The state DOT ensures there is no shortage of salt, but motorists are advised to work from home if possible and avoid unnecessary travel as road conditions may be challenging.
If residents must drive, motorists are advised to:
- SLOW DOWN, and obey posted speed limits
- Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass
- DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation
- Leave early and allow extra time
- Leave a safe following distance between vehicles
- Use caution on bridges and ramps
- If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out
- Be patient and use caution
- Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks and other items
Additionally, NJDOT has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on multiple Interstate highways in New Jersey starting at 4 a.m. including:
- I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138
- I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
- I-295, from Exit 60 (I-195) north to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)
- NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:
- All tractor trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)
- Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks
- Passenger vehicles pulling trailers
- Recreational vehicles
- Motorcycles
