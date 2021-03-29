Monmouth County hotel evacuated due to significant damage from storm

New York Ave is closed in the area of Americas Best Value Inn due to significant storm damage. The inn has been evacuated due to significant structural damage. Roads in the area are closed due to debris, downed wires, and damaged vehicles. One minor injury.#NeptuneAlert pic.twitter.com/SxfK4DPRyi — Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) March 29, 2021

NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency crews are responding to significant storm damage throughout the area, following Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Sunday night.A roof collapsed at the Neptune Motor Lodge on 111 New York Road in Neptune City.The hotel was evacuated due to significant structural damage. Workers at the hotel report walls and ceilings were torn off, and there is glass everywhere.No injuries were reported at the hotel, but seven guests were sent to another location.Crews also report damaged vehicles, downed power lines, and debris in the road nearby.One person was hurt in a car during the height of the storm.----------