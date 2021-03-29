Weather

Monmouth County inn evacuated due to significant damage from storm

By Eyewitness News

(Neptune Township OEM/Twitter)

NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency crews are responding to significant storm damage throughout the area, following Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Sunday night.

A roof collapsed at America's Best Value Inn on 111 New York Road in Neptune City. The inn was evacuated due to significant structural damage.



Crews also report damaged vehicles, downed power lines, and debris in the road.



One minor injury was reported.

Check the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherneptunemonmouth countythunderstormweather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man makes anti-Asian statement, assaults woman inside subway walkway
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
Family, friends gather to mourn boy mauled to death by pit bulls
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Asian American official asks if his military scars are 'patriot enough'
Teen girls charged with murder, carjacking of Uber Eats driver in DC
Loved ones pay tribute to 1st NYC public hospital nurse to die from COVID
Show More
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Staples, Office Depot to laminate vaccine cards for free
Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
What to do if you get a call from a debt collector
Disney shifts 'Black Widow' and doubles down on streaming
More TOP STORIES News