Monmouth County inn evacuated due to significant damage from storm

New York Ave is closed in the area of Americas Best Value Inn due to significant storm damage. The inn has been evacuated due to significant structural damage. Roads in the area are closed due to debris, downed wires, and damaged vehicles. One minor injury.#NeptuneAlert pic.twitter.com/SxfK4DPRyi — Neptune Township OEM (@NeptuneOEM) March 29, 2021

NEPTUNE CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency crews are responding to significant storm damage throughout the area, following Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Sunday night.A roof collapsed at America's Best Value Inn on 111 New York Road in Neptune City. The inn was evacuated due to significant structural damage.Crews also report damaged vehicles, downed power lines, and debris in the road.One minor injury was reported.