WEATHER

NY Task Force 1 heads south to help with Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from Brooklyn as they prepare to help areas affected by Hurricane Florence.

By
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
82 members of the FDNY and NYPD and six canines will deploy from the New York City Emergency Management warehouse in Brooklyn to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Florence.

It was around this same time last year when the group was preparing for hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.

The group is called the Urban Search and Rescue New York Task Force One and they work under the direction of FEMA.

This is one of 28 specialized teams from across the country set to help out during and after the storm.

They specialize in urban search and rescue, disaster recovery and emergency triage and medicine.

The group is bringing several large moving trucks with them full of equipment, four-wheel drive vehicles, generators, tents and other supplies.

With a major hurricane threatening to dump flooding rains, their expertise could prove crucial.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfdnynypdsearch and rescuehurricane florenceWilliamsburgNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence Track: Monster Category 4 hurricane gains speed
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
AccuWeather Alert: Remnants of Gordon hit our area
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence Track: Monster Category 4 hurricane gains speed
Remembrance ceremony set to mark 17th anniversary of 9/11
17th Anniversary of 9/11: Schedule of Events
Brothers had kids in backseat during alleged robbery scheme
Delays on LIRR Ronkonkoma Branch east of Hicksville
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Possible crack pipe vending machines found on Long Island
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
Show More
Surgery turns teen cancer survivor's ankle into knee joint
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Man accused of stabbing estranged wife more than 40 times
Teacher suspended for giving test with incest questions
Volunteer firefighter, 19, rescues man from burning car
More News