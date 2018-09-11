82 members of the FDNY and NYPD and six canines will deploy from the New York City Emergency Management warehouse in Brooklyn to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Florence.It was around this same time last year when the group was preparing for hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey.The group is called the Urban Search and Rescue New York Task Force One and they work under the direction of FEMA.This is one of 28 specialized teams from across the country set to help out during and after the storm.They specialize in urban search and rescue, disaster recovery and emergency triage and medicine.The group is bringing several large moving trucks with them full of equipment, four-wheel drive vehicles, generators, tents and other supplies.With a major hurricane threatening to dump flooding rains, their expertise could prove crucial.----------